Contrasting Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) & DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and DLocal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.32 billion 1.06 -$1.20 billion N/A N/A DLocal $244.12 million 19.93 $77.88 million $0.36 45.81

Profitability

DLocal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A DLocal 29.97% 34.44% 16.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Just Eat Takeaway.com and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 5 0 0 2.00 DLocal 1 3 5 0 2.44

Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 236.52%. DLocal has a consensus target price of $24.22, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Given Just Eat Takeaway.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Just Eat Takeaway.com is more favorable than DLocal.

Volatility & Risk

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DLocal beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

