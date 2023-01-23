Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $480.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.67. The stock has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

