Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,657.0 days.

Covivio Price Performance

Shares of GSEFF opened at $60.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. Covivio has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

Get Covivio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSEFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covivio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Covivio from €70.00 ($76.09) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Covivio

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

Further Reading

