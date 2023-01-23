Creative Planning Acquires 3,344 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $214,688,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cigna by 451.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CI opened at $308.36 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.