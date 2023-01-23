Creative Planning Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Creative Planning raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $79.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

