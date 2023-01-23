Creative Planning Has $11.66 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $87.35 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

