Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Creative Planning cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $198.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

