Credit Suisse Group Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $115.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $179.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

