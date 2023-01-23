Credit Suisse Group Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $17.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.