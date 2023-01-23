Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $15.00 to $14.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $526.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.49 million. Analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

