CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
CRH Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CRH stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. CRH has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
