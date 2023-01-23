CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CTS by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. CTS has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CTS will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

