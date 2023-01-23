Cypress Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&T Bank PA raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

