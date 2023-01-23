Cypress Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $240.71.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

