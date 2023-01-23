Cypress Capital Management LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,803 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $308,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

SWKS opened at $103.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

