Cypress Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

