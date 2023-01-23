Cypress Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Unilever by 230.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $51.01 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever



Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

