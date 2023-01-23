Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 76.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $378.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $237.61 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.