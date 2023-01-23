Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 25,218 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,218 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 408,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 44,849 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 141,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $66.61 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.