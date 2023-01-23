Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,221,000 after purchasing an additional 446,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $106.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

