Cypress Capital Management LLC Takes $471,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.73.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $175.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.07. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

