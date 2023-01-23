D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.80. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $97.32.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 103.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 305,909 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 101.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 312,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 157,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 101,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.