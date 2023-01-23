DA Davidson Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $110.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.57. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after buying an additional 388,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,130,000 after buying an additional 239,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,429,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

