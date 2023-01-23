Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 52 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 16.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.37.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $291.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.26. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $658.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

