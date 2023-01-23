Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ABC opened at $162.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $127.94 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

