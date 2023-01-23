Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

