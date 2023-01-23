Danaher (DHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DHR opened at $274.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.82. The company has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 915,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,047,000 after buying an additional 46,989 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 414,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,947,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 107.2% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 34.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

