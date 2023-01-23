Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $311,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $311,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,975 shares of company stock worth $3,439,234 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $147.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

