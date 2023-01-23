DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in Raymond James by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 58,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Raymond James by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

NYSE RJF opened at $113.68 on Monday. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

