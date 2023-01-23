Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 28,335 shares valued at $1,286,901. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

