Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $77,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in WestRock were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 12.7% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after buying an additional 1,117,520 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,303,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,296,000 after buying an additional 285,899 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of WestRock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after buying an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Up 1.9 %

WestRock stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

