Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $88,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $320.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $354.81.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

