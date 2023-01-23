Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 20,358 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,358 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

