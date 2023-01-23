Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.9 %

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -165.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.07.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.