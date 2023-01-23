Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after acquiring an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,912,941,000 after acquiring an additional 541,346 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

