Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.82.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $313.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

