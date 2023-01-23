Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $140.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.48.

Zscaler Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $117.12 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $290.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler



Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

