Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $90.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 1.5 %

Okta stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,679 shares of company stock worth $1,726,103. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.