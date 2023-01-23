Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $62.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE RCL opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 over the last three months. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.