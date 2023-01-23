Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $166.00 at Barclays

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.48.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $147.55 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $136.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

