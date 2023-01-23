Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $86.67 on Monday. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.