Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DFS. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.50.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $106.14 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

