Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after buying an additional 260,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 553.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after buying an additional 239,792 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $230.61 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.64 and a 200-day moving average of $245.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

