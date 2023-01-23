Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $173.40 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Capital One Financial began coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

