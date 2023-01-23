Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $66.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.