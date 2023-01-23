Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,130 ($13.79) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.42) to GBX 1,300 ($15.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($13.79) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.81) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,221.67 ($14.91).

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,075 ($13.12) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 995.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 867.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.76. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 659.50 ($8.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,354 ($16.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.31), for a total transaction of £436,654.08 ($532,829.87).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

