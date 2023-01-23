Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) vs. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Head-To-Head Review

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Dynex Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.46 billion 9.41 $1.33 billion $3.04 20.17 Dynex Capital $60.05 million 11.18 $102.26 million $3.06 4.74

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.6% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 42.71% 10.31% 5.53% Dynex Capital 155.60% 9.16% 1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Equity Residential and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 2 7 6 0 2.27 Dynex Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $71.56, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $15.31, suggesting a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Equity Residential’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Equity Residential pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Dynex Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

