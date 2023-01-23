Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $75.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 5.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,664,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

EGLE stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $747.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.