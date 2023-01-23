Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $75.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.
EGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 5.0 %
EGLE stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $747.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 37.48%.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
