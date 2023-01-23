Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 330,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $89.82 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

