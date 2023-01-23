Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Trading Up 2.4 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $155.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.51. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $167.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

